S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

Steve Cooper’s contract signing gave the Forest community a glimmer of hope. We then went on to gain one point against Aston Villa, with glimpses of a united team. Naturally, spirits were high approaching the Wolves fixture and this was a game that realistically could have gone either way.

Unfortunately it wasn’t to be ours.

The passion seemed to have slightly waned on Saturday as the Reds continue to get to know one another. But this is an integral part of the season where points could and should be gained against low-placed teams, so improvements are crucial.

What’s just as crucial, as supporters, is continued loyalty towards all of our players. Those that were pivotal to last season’s success are surely deserving of this as they find their feet in the fiercest league in the world. Isn’t playing regularly the best way to get up to speed after all?

We aren’t the only team experiencing a tough spell; a quick glance at the table confirms this as we are just a few points behind in the bottom five. As we now have the stability of a proven manager, we can only hope for it to materialise on the pitch too.