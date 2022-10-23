Gary Rose, BBC Sport

"﻿Shambles" and "Embarrassing", Brentford striker Ivan Toney did not hide his feelings after the Bees were stung badly by a rampant Aston Villa.

﻿The hosts were clearly up for the game and surprised Brentford with their intensity from the outset, but even so this was a poor performance from the visitors, possibly their worst since their promotion to the Premier League.

﻿Brentford are still sitting pretty comfortable in the table and their performance against Chelsea shows they are capable of much, much better. However, they are still without an away win in the Premier League this season and that will be of more concern to boss Thomas Frank than this performance.