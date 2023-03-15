Mikel Arteta says Gabriel Jesus and Emile Smith Rowe's minutes need to be managed as the pair make their comeback from injury.

After Smith Rowe's return from groin surgery, the Gunners boss said the 22-year-old needs to fight his way back into the team and won't be cast aside after Leandro Trossard's impressive recent performances.

Arteta said: "He knows how much we love him and we know how much we missed him and how much we need his qualities.

"Now he needs to prove it, he needs to prove how much he wants to win and how much he is going to contribute to this team to be better and to win and he’s going to have to show that to get into the team.

"We have to manage his load, for sure he is in a position we can throw him in the team in any moment. Then it's about how he is coping with the game in general and whether we take him off or use him in the last few minutes of the game."

Jesus came on as a second-half substitute in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Fulham last weekend, his first involvement for the Gunners since before the World Cup.

"It was great to see him back," said Arteta.

"You can feel the happiness of everyone around him - the supporters, players and staff. We missed him and now he’s back.

"We have to manage his minutes, we have to manage his involvement in the squad and the team. He is feeling good and every day he is training he says that his sensations are better and better so that is really positive."