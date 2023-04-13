Ross County v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats

Ross County are looking to win back-to-back league games for only a second time this season (last in November), having won 2-0 at St Johnstone last time out.

In Duk and Bojan Miovski (both 15), Aberdeen are the first side to have two different players score 15+ goals in a single Scottish Premiership season since Celtic in 2016-17 (3 – Scott Sinclair, Moussa Dembele, Stuart Armstrong).

Ross County are unbeaten in six league meetings with Aberdeen (W2 D4) since a 2-0 defeat in December 2020 under Stuart Kettlewell.

Aberdeen have won each of their last five league games, their longest such run within a single season since winning their first eight Premiership games in 2015-16.