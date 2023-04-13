After Manchester City’s Erling Haaland set yet another goalscoring record on Tuesday, we asked you to tell us about the greatest forward you have ever seen play.

Here are some of your selections:

Sanjoy Banerjee, Ellesmere Port: John Aldridge. A hero at three clubs - Oxford United, Liverpool, Tranmere Rovers. Clinical and ruthless, Aldo had it all. The perfect number nine. My personal highlight, Oxford trailing 3-0 to Ipswich Town at the old Manor Ground in November 1985, cue a second-half hat-trick to draw Oxford level before Neil Slatter grabbed the inevitable winner.

Matt B, London: I saw Luis Suarez play for Liverpool and when the ball fell to him and he ran towards my team's goal, my heart dropped. Tough, fast, lethal, a genuine predator. Nothing got in his way.

