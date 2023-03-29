Liverpool are in the fight for 23-year-old French centre-back Evan Ndicka, who will be available on a free transfer in the summer after turning down a final contract offer from Eintracht Frankfurt. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, the Reds willing to pay more than £60m for Napoli and South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae, though the 26-year-old is also a target for Manchester United. (Rai, via Four Four Two, external)

