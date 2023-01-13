Fiorentina winger Nicolas Gonzalez would be a "good addition" for Leicester City but it would need a "high offer" to bring the Argentina international to King Power Stadium.

That's the view of Football Italia's Lorenzo Bettoni, who has been speaking to BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast.

"At the moment there is no sort of agreement from the three parties," he said.

"I don’t think Fiorentina will want to sell after losing Dusan Vlahovic last summer for £80m. Plus it would be very difficult to find a replacement. I don’t see Fiorentina selling the player but if they receive an offer of £50-£60m they would think about it.

"There are some offers that you can’t turn down so it will need to be a high offer.

"He was included in the original Argentina 26-man squad which won the World Cup but was ruled out through injury. He can play anywhere in attack, left or right, and is best in a three-man attack or a 4-3-2-1 formation. Sometimes he is played as a false nine as well.

"He is a classical South American attacking winger. So pacey and technically gifted. He has struggled with injury but his stats are impressive with five goals in 11 appearances.

"He is a key player for Fiorentina and that is why they are reluctant to sell. For a club like Leicester or any club he will be a good addition as on paper he was one of the players chosen by the world champions."

