Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has been impressed by the impact made at the Red Devils by Dutch compatriot Erik ten Hag, including the handling of difficult situations.

Meulensteen told BBC Sport: "Ten Hag has been very clear about where he wants to take things. He can't just implement the blueprint from Ajax because the leagues are chalk and cheese. He has had issues to clear up such as the Cristiano Ronaldo situation and he has clarity there now. He now needs to sort out Harry Maguire because it looks like he prefers different personnel. If that is the case then he shouldn't be hanging around too long.

"At the moment it is being backed up by results, not necessarily performances, there is still a vulnerability there. One loss in 18 games is a great run though and they are nicely creeping up the table. A lot of media attention is on Liverpool and Chelsea who are not playing well and Arsenal who are, so United have slipped under the radar a little. They are in a good position and it's Manchester City next, a massive fixture. Ten Hag will be content but they are not there yet."

Meulensteen worked as first-team coach at United under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson between 2007 and 2013.

"In every team, you need to have discipline throughout," he added. "In our time, there was no question because Sir Alex laid out the rules and they were very clear for everybody including timekeeping, values, how you behave yourself and towards other staff."

Meulensteen revealed he could have worked under Ten Hag at Ajax after receiving a call from the Eredivisie club's chief executive Edwin van der Sar.

"I told Edwin he is the world champion at contacting me at the wrong time," he said. "I had already given my word to work for Australia so couldn't go back on that."