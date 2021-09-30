Chelsea host Southampton in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Southampton ended a run of six successive defeats with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at St Mary’s in February 2021.

The hosts took the lead against the run of play in the first half when Nathan Redmond played a brilliant ball to send Takumi Minamino clear and the on-loan Liverpool forward slotted it beyond Edouard Mendy.

But Danny Ings gifted the Blues a penalty in the second half when he brought down Mason Mount inside the Southampton box.

Mount stepped up and sent Alex McCarthy the wrong way with his spot-kick, bringing the sides level.

Saints had the better opportunities to find a winner, but Jannik Vestergaard's header hit the crossbar before Ings put the loose ball into the side-netting.

The result meant Thomas Tuchel avoided defeat in his first six matches with Chelsea as they sat in fourth place in the Champions League spots.

Meanwhile, Ralph Hasenhuttl was pleased his side had returned to "normal form" after a poor run of results.