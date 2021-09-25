Watford 1-1 Newcastle - Bruce reaction

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "The game should have been put out of sight but you can't come here and dominate the way we did and create the chances we had and miss them. We nearly got punished for it at the end, which would have been totally unjust in my opinion. Our performance was terrific, we've done okay of late and haven't managed to get that first win."

On finishing: "We were sloppy on too many occasions. The hardest part of the game is to score a goal, and that is a bit of mentality; you've got to go cold in front of goal."

On the performance: "We've played very well and should have come here and won the game comprehensively."