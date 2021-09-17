Team news: Aston Villa v Everton

Aston Villa could recall Argentina pair Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia, who fly back to the UK on Saturday morning after completing their 10-day quarantine in Croatia.

Carney Chukwuemeka and Jaden Philogene-Bidace are ruled out after sustaining injuries on England age-group duty.

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin faces at least another fortnight out because of a thigh muscle problem.

Fabian Delph is injured, while James Rodriguez's fitness will be assessed.

