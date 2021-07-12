England may have suffered penalty shootout heartache, but one of the positives to take out of Sunday's final at Wembley was the performance of left-back Luke Shaw.

The Manchester United man was chosen as your player of the match, with a rating of 7.66 after his superb second-minute goal.

Federico Chiesa was Italy's top-rated player with 7.20, while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who saved penalties from Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka achieved 6.86.

See how all the players rated for the Euro 2020 final