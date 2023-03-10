Manchester United have won 36 points from losing positions in Premier League games against Southampton – no side has won more points from behind against an opponent (Liverpool also 36 against Newcastle).

Southampton are winless in their past 14 meetings with Manchester United in all competitions (D7 L7), since a 1-0 win at Old Trafford in January 2016.

Marcus Rashford has scored in each of his past seven Premier League home games; only two Manchester United players have scored in more consecutive appearances at Old Trafford in the competition – Wayne Rooney (8 between December 2009-March 2010) and Cristiano Ronaldo (10 between March-November 2008).