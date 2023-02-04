Dundee United boss Liam Fox has called for calm despite his side heading into the weekend bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

A midweek defeat at relegation rivals Kilmarnock saw Fox's men drop to the foot of the table on goal difference.

United will look to get back on track on Saturday, but they face a tough trip to face Hearts at Tynecastle.

"We never get too high when we win, we never get too low when we lose," Fox said. "We need to take it on the chin and make sure we get a reaction."

"We have been [bottom] before as well so nobody is going to panic about that. Is it where we want to be? Absolutely not.

"But I think there is going to be a lot of to-ing and fro-ing. It's very, very tight at the bottom of the league.

"We just need to make sure we concentrate on the next game, which is another tough one away to Hearts at Tynecastle."