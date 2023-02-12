Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaking to Sky Sports: "We played a really good game, unfortunately the best moments were in the second half, we played better than the first half and we had the feeling that we were going to score more, we concede the goal and after 3-1 in the Premier League is always open but we make a very good game.

"We pressed better in the second half, we adjusted something, we controlled the ball better. Our relationship with the players was much better so we played better but unfortunately we conceded the goal, another mistake and after with 3-1 everything can happen but we played a really good game."

On Erling Haaland being withdrawn: "Haaland had a knock, he was uncomfortable. At 3-0 we don't want to take risks. We'll see and assess in the next days. If he is not ready, we play another one. Hopefully he's ready but we will see.

"We are not a team that is incredible in transition, we play in control but our build up has to be a little bit quicker. But in general the game was really really good."

On facing Arsenal and potentially going top: "Arsenal have a game in hand. We will see after all the games when the Premier League is finished. But we are going to London to try and get a win. When one team has made 50 points in the first leg it is because they are very good. we closed the gap today because the performance from the team was really really good.

"Supporters were really good today. I know they know our team has goals. In general it was really really good."