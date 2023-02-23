Experience helps keep Mackay calm amid the maelstrom

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is leaning on experience in Ross County's quest for Premiership survival as he gears up for a monumental battle at the bottom on Saturday.

County, a point above basement club Dundee United who have a game in hand, host the Tannadice men in a relegation crunch.

"Yes, a big game for ourselves and Dundee United, both down there at the moment and looking for three points," said Mackay.

"We do look at league tables, we certainly do at this time of the season. We both want to win it, it's as simple as that."

While United head coach Liam Fox is a relative rookie - his only previous management role was with Cowdenbeath in League 2 - Mackay has experienced plenty of highs and lows in a career that took him from Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan en route to Dingwall.

"I have been here before in terms of how football is - in terms of where clubs are near administration [Watford]; where you are in situations where you could be going for promotion, could be going for relegation," he added.

"It is up to the manager to lead the club and be the person that is trying to be as calm as possible.

"Me being calm certainly doesn’t bely the seriousness I have got about my job and how I want to do the best and make sure that we stay in this league this year."