Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United: What Klopp said

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to Sky Sports: "No words. Spectacular football game. Outstanding. We played top football against the team in form.

"The second half the start was pretty good and the end was pretty good. That is football, it can happen.

"It was the push we wanted. It puts us in the right direction. Everyone has to know we are still around. It wasn't the case for a while but tonight was a proper show of what we can be and what we have to be from now on."

On Mohamed Salah becoming Liverpool's record Premier League scorer: "129 goals, that is insane. What an unbelievable number. He is a special player. We appreciate him now but in the future people will look back and be wow, we witnessed something really special.

"It was all top performances today. That is very important for us - 13 games to come? A lot of points to go for. Tonight it was perfect."

Speaking to BBC Sport: "We need results and performances and tonight we got both. The start of the game was super dominant and super flexible.

"A lot of moments in my mind where we were waiting for the right moment. Second half starts like it starts. Two goals, wonderful and from that moment on we were flying. We know the result is a freak but the performance was outstanding and that is what I take.

"A few months ago everyone thought it was a good moment to play Liverpool - you can't say it publicly but everyone thought it - because they felt we were struggling a lot but now it is less of a good moment, we look much more like ourselves.

"It is important that everyone knows we are here and we are still alive."