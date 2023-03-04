Chelsea 1-0 Leeds: What Gracia said

Leeds manager Javi Gracia to BBC Sport: "I think we were close and competed well in the game. They started well and dominated the game in the first 15 minutes. They have clear chances but after that it was our moment. We created chances as well and didn't score.

"The second half was more equal. The goal came from a corner kick where they are really strong. My team fought until the end. If you are unlucky you don't do it.

"It's the same in the last game we played in the FA Cup. We created 15 shots, 12 of them were on target and we have to improve. We are creating away from home and have many chances to score.

"It's part of work, confidence, luck - combining all these things. I hope we can improve on this in the future.

"In the first 15 minutes it was tough for us. We had to defend in a low block but we were consistent for most of it and were compact. We were improving until the end. We were close but it wasn't enough.

"Now we are thinking about the next game with all the confidence we can and with the support of our fans, we know we are able to get points."