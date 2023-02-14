Watt backed to play 'important part' for St Mirren

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson aims to get Tony Watt “fully flying” as quickly as possible to fuel St Mirren’s top-six bid.

Striker Watt, a deadline-day loan signing from Dundee United, is short of match fitness having made just one start since October but will now be relied upon more heavily by Robinson after Alex Greive joined Jonah Ayunga on the sidelines.

"We haven't had scan results back but we're fearing it's going to be a length of time with Alex which leaves us with just two first-team centre-forwards," said the Saints boss.

"We need Tony to get a bit more fitness and game time and that will have to be a little more rushed now with Alex's injury.

"I've worked with Tony before, I know what he can do. He's a bit short of match practice but I thought he did okay when he came on on Saturday.

"I know what he's capable of when he's fully flying. He's trained really well over the last 10 days and he's not far away.

“I'm sure he'll play an important part in the second half of the season."