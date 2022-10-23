F﻿ormer Rangers striker Kenny Miller believes the pressure Ibrox manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is under "comes with the territory".

"﻿A lot's been made of the performances," Van Bronckhorst's former Rangers team-mate Miller said on Sportsound.

"﻿Results in Europe haven't helped - taking these heavy defeats is denting confidence, it's taking belief away.

"﻿If you continue to play with this low energy, lacklustre performances, you're going to drop points.

"﻿Is it the right time to make a change? Probably not. Results need to change, performances need to be better and it needs to improve quickly. He can survive.

"﻿There is something missing. He needs to find a way of being competitive. Playing like this, Rangers do not win the league."