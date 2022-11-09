T﻿homas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

With the task of overhauling Celtic to win the title already looking daunting, Rangers simply needed to win, at whatever cost.

The first half was pedestrian and there were more boos at Ibrox as some fans' frustration understandably grew as the team looked like producing another toothless display.

But Ryan Kent's skill to open the space for Borna Barisic, and then Malik Tillman, calmed things down and Rangers looked brighter in the final half hour. Perhaps that moment will restore some of Kent's confidence, while Rangers can build on their end to the game.

But there is clearly a lot of improvement still needed if they're to catch Celtic and the question of Van Bronckhorst's future will linger on until performances improve markedly.