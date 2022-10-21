A﻿rteta said he "hopes" Bukayo Saka will be fit for Sunday, while Gabriel Martinelli - who started the win over PSV on the bench - is "feeling better".

Arteta says Oleksandr Zinchenko is "progressing really well" having been out with injury since last playing against Tottenham on 1 October.

F﻿ollowing the win over PSV Arteta said he wanted his players to want to play 70 games but confirmed he would rotate the squad. He added: "I cannot change 11 players every three days, we don’t have enough numbers to do that. We have had 15 to 16 fit outfield players so players are going to have to play."

H﻿e was once again full of praise for midfielder Granit Xhaka saying: "He is a player with a big character but is a really honest and humble guy."