Arteta on team news, rotating the squad and facing Southampton
- Published
Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media ahead of Arsenal's trip to Southampton on Sunday.
Here are the key lines:
Arteta said he "hopes" Bukayo Saka will be fit for Sunday, while Gabriel Martinelli - who started the win over PSV on the bench - is "feeling better".
Arteta says Oleksandr Zinchenko is "progressing really well" having been out with injury since last playing against Tottenham on 1 October.
Following the win over PSV Arteta said he wanted his players to want to play 70 games but confirmed he would rotate the squad. He added: "I cannot change 11 players every three days, we don’t have enough numbers to do that. We have had 15 to 16 fit outfield players so players are going to have to play."
He was once again full of praise for midfielder Granit Xhaka saying: "He is a player with a big character but is a really honest and humble guy."
Southampton beat Arsenal in this fixture last season to dent their top-four hopes and Arteta is wary of the threat of Ralph Hasenhuttl's side: "There is obviously an experience that was painful with the consequences that came with it and we are aware of the danger of that team."
