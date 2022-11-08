Will Mackay stick with back three after successful impact?

P﻿eter Mackay, Ross County fan

Malky Mackay got his tactics down to a tee in the second half against St Mirren.

Going into the break 2-1 down after the concession of two soft goals, it would have been easy to make rash changes similarly to the Motherwell match.

However, Mackay switched the shape to a back three, with Owura Edwards and George Harmon operating at wing-back.

The pair had a huge impact on the game in the second half, with Owura assisting Harmon for the winning goal.

It derives the question of future formations, however, as the Staggies looked as dangerous as ever with Yan Dhanda floating behind Jordan White and Jordy Hiwula up top.

With Tuesday's opponents Hibs set to continue their back three, it could tempt Mackay to match their shape from the off - while giving White more support at the top end of the park.