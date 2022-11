St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus has made the 26-player Australia squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The 26-year-old made his international debut in September during a friendly against New Zealand, which remains his only cap.

He joined the Buddies in the summer from A-League outfit, Western Sydney Wanderers.

The Socceroos are in Group D alongside reigning champions, France, Tunisia and Denmark.