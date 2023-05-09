The panel on the latest Devils' Advocate podcast have been poring over Sunday's loss at West Ham and where that leaves Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification.

United are fourth in the Premier League with a one-point advantage over Liverpool, and they also have a game in hand on Jurgen Klopp's team.

However, there are concerns that a top-four finish is slipping away.

Fan Gaz Drinkwater said: "I have absolutely no faith that Manchester United can win any away game. We've got Bournemouth away before the end of the season and I personally think we won't win that game.

"I'm also a bit worried when you look at the three home games; Wolves, Chelsea and Fulham. Fulham outplayed us at Old Trafford in the FA Cup and we got lucky because they capitulated. Chelsea might be on some little resurgence before the end of the season and they could very well get some sort of result at Old Trafford.

"Liverpool will win all of their final games, they're in really good form, and I'm so worried now."

Despite ending a six-year wait for a trophy by winning the Carabao Cup and also reaching the FA Cup final, would finishing outside the top four represent a disappointing season?

Supporter Michala Hulme said: "We've been relying on Marcus Rashford for goals and if he's not scoring, I don't see where the goals are coming from. I think probably this is a better reflection of where we are, but for me the big problem is we've not had a goalscorer.

"The cup we've won is great and it's great if it then gives you that push to do something else. But where we were in the league table, considering now we're probably going to finish fifth, for me would be a disappointing season."

Listen to the full episode here

Sign up for notifications on Man Utd