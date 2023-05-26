Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison, 26, plus Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 25, are key targets for Newcastle United this summer as they look to strengthen their squad for the Champions League next season. (i Sport, external)

Newcastle have recently sent scouts to watch RB Leipzig midfielder and Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai, 22. (Sky Sports, external)

Manchester United's pursuit of Mason Mount could see Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 26, leave Old Trafford this summer along with Scott McTominay, with Newcastle and West Ham interested in the 26-year-old Scotland midfielder. (Sun, external)

Newcastle and Aston Villa are among the clubs keeping tabs on Swansea City and Scotland Under-21 midfielder Azeem Abdulai, 20. (Mail, external)

