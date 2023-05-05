Nicola Pearson, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal's match against Newcastle on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Arteta confirmed that William Saliba is still out, but could not yet say if he is out for the season. Gabriel will be assessed tomorrow.

He said the win against Chelsea was a "great response" and the most important thing was to show "desire".

On Martin Odegaard's double on Tuesday, he said: "Martin has the capacity to find himself in those positions and he has been clinical in finding the finishing from those positions."

On whether they need a more ruthless streak, he said it is about "finding moments in game that are crucial to kill them off".

With having the pressure of now chasing Manchester City for the title, he says his side "have to be ready" for if City slip up.

On the draw against Newcastle earlier in the season: "That was a game we deserved to win but we didn't in the end. They are a really good side and they are in a good place."

Asked whether he and Eddie Howe are role models for young coaches with the recent return of Sam Allardyce and Roy Hodgson, he said he had "learnt a lot" from those coaches, adding: "They have kept the essence of English football in many ways and Sam has played a big part in that."

Follow all Friday's Premier League news conferences

Sign up for Arsenal notifications