Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Leicester are desperate for points, but Jamie Vardy looks sharp again which is a big help. I can't understand why he didn't take the penalty that James Maddison had saved against Everton last time out, but he will definitely get the next one.

The Foxes will give everything they have got, but I actually think Fulham are going to win. They have been very unlucky to lose their past three games by a one-goal margin, and played pretty well each time.

Andrew's prediction: Fulham don't have much to play for but they have been performing really well. I think they will get at Leicester's defence - without their keeper Daniel Iversen, we could have scored three or four goals against them on Monday. 2-1

