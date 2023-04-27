Bournemouth midfielder Marcus Tavenier says he is "ready to go" after completing his first 90 minutes this year against West Ham on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has suffered two separate hamstring injuries this season but believes he is now fully fit for the Cherries' run-in.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent before a crunch game against Southampton on Thursday night, Tavernier said: "I probably hit the best form I've ever been in my career so far just before the Christmas break and it's frustrating for myself and for the team to get injured.

"I fought back to get fit and then had another little setback but I am happy to fit now and hoping to get back to that form and putting the ball in the back of the net.

"I'm the worst for it because I'm telling the manager, 'I want to play, I want to play every minute' and the first time I came back a bit too soon. Second time, we've been more cautious."

Bournemouth face a Saints side rooted to the bottom of the Premier League knowing a win would be a huge step towards survival.

"It's going to be a very tough game," said Tavernier.

"I remember we played against them here and it was a tough battle and we got beat. We know that any side in this division if they're playing well can cause you problems.

"We have to be fully focused on ourselves and what we can do to try and prevent them scoring and then hopefully we put the ball in the back of the net."