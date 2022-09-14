Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic: Pick of the stats
- Published
This will be the fifth time Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic have faced each other in the group stage of a Champions League campaign, following 2004-05 (one home win each) and 2007-08 (one home win each).
Former Celtic winger Marian Shved scored twice on his Champions League debut for Shakhtar Donetsk (v RB Leipzig); no player has ever netted more within their first two appearances for the club in the competition.
Shakhtar Donetsk are in the group stage for the 17th time and this is their sixth campaign in a row. They have featured in 14 of the last 16 Champions League group stages.
This will be Celtic’s first away game in the Champions League since November 2017 when they suffered a 7-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain under Brendan Rodgers. Celtic have only kept one clean sheet in 33 away games in the competition, with that coming in a 3-0 win v Anderlecht in 2017-18.