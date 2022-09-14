S﻿hakhtar Donetsk v Celtic: Pick of the stats

statSNS

  • This will be the fifth time Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic have faced each other in the group stage of a Champions League campaign, following 2004-05 (one home win each) and 2007-08 (one home win each).

  • Former Celtic winger Marian Shved scored twice on his Champions League debut for Shakhtar Donetsk (v RB Leipzig); no player has ever netted more within their first two appearances for the club in the competition.

  • Shakhtar Donetsk are in the group stage for the 17th time and this is their sixth campaign in a row. They have featured in 14 of the last 16 Champions League group stages.

  • This will be Celtic’s first away game in the Champions League since November 2017 when they suffered a 7-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain under Brendan Rodgers. Celtic have only kept one clean sheet in 33 away games in the competition, with that coming in a 3-0 win v Anderlecht in 2017-18.