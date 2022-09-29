Hibernian manager Lee Johnson thinks a return to action for Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet after the break for the World Cup finals in December "is a very realistic goal".

The 25-year-old has been sidelined since February and Johnson said: "Kevin is in a place where he is moving really well without chaos, if you understand what I mean. It's the reaction time and the looseness of the ligament at that time that becomes a threat.

"It was a very successful operation and he is in a good place, way ahead of schedule, but its a substantial injury we have to be very careful with."

Defender Rocky Bushiri and midfielders Kyle Magennis, Demi Mitchell and Aiden McGeady were also involved in the warm-up at training this week.

Magennis could be involved away to Ross County this weekend for the first time in a year and Johnson is encouraged by his squad's prospects once he has everyone fully fit.

"It's quite exciting in terms of the potential we have moving forward, whether that's in six weeks or when we restart after the World Cup," Johnson added. "It will be very hard for me to pick not only a starting 11 but also pick the bench."