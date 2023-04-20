Who is Arsenal's toughest ever player?

We asked our fan writer to pick the toughest player they'd seen play for Arsenal and Martin Keown got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Latha: Patrick Vieira - tough, determined and skilful. Not afraid to tackle and get the ball or stop an attack. He could roll with the punches thrown his way and keep going. True leader as well. We've not had another player like him since.

Kevan: The toughest player I can remember is Peter Storey. His name is frequently mentioned in memoirs from his early 1970's contemporaries with more than a hint of disquiet! Rumours are plenty that he wasn't the most pleasant of people at times. Storey played with passion and was devoted to the club, so that's all we could ask for really.

Shaggy: Always remember Tony Adams saying Mickey Thomas was the toughest lad he ever played with, built like a little-middleweight and not afraid to get stuck in.

Sam: Paul Davis was the toughest player I saw play for Arsenal, he gave back what he go two fold.

