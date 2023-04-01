Analysis: Arsenal 4-1 Leeds

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

For a long while, it looked like being a frustrating afternoon for the Premier League leaders as they struggled to breach an organised Leeds rearguard.

The visitors had the better of the early chances and would have gone in front inside the opening 60 seconds had Rasmus Kristensen's shot found a way past Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Crysencio Summerville and Jack Harrison were both denied by Ramsdale before Gabriel Jesus scored his first Arsenal goal since October from the penalty spot.

The Gunners dominated from that moment on and, according to Arteta, should perhaps have won by an even more handsome scoreline.

But given his team's start to the match, the Arsenal boss will be delighted with a comfortable victory that takes his side a step closer to a first league title since 2004.