Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris is fit to return after missing the past nine matches with a knee injury.

Ivan Perisic has recovered from a calf issue, but Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon are all unavailable.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has reported no fresh injury concerns.

Forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in training but is not yet fit enough for consideration, while winger Andros Townsend remains a long-term absentee.

