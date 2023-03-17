Lewis Cook is warning against complacency as Bournemouth travel to Villa Park after beating Liverpool last Saturday.

The Cherries also ran league leaders Arsenal desperately close the previous week but Cook is taking no chances against mid-table Aston Villa, particularly with Bournemouth currently bottom of the Premier League table.

"That was a massive moment for the club against such a big team," he told BBC Radio Solent, "and it was a massive boost for us.

"But we can't take our foot off the gas against anyone. Villa are having a great season, especially with their new manager and it is not an easy place to go.

"They are a great team with great players but we have to go with belief that we can get something."

The 26-year-old is hoping for a start in the Midlands after making his long-awaited return from injury off the bench in the past two games.

If among the substitutes again, though, he says he is happy to do his bit to help Bournemouth's survival push.

"I've worked hard to get fit quickly and get myself back into the squad," he said. "Obviously competition is part of football. We try to be the best we can be.

"It's a great group of lads here, though, and everyone is rooting for each other.

"It's beneficial for everyone if we win every game that we can."