If Leeds United fans were hoping for a quiet international break, they got anything but. A security threat meant the club had to close Elland Road, Wilfried Gnonto and Max Wober suffered injuries, Leeds United Women won the FA Women's National League Plate, and the club won its first eSports Premier League trophy.

But now minds will turn to this season's run-in.

Despite the injury scares during the break, United have plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Javi Gracia has restored an assured confidence at the club. And there are key players returning from injuries, including club captain Liam Cooper, summer signing Luis Sinisterra and top goalscorer this season Rodrigo.

The Whites return to action in a tricky trip to Emirates Stadium against league leaders Arsenal. But will know the easier fixtures that follow will decide their fate.

Leeds are 14 points off the magic 40 that has historically signalled safety. The club will target at least three wins from a run of six games in April that include Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leicester and Bournemouth.

With the way the fixtures have fallen, the Whites can't wait until May to secure their fate. It's April or bust, but there's reason to believe they can do it.