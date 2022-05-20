Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Goodison Park has witnessed many incredible matches down the years, but there are few, if any, that can match this one for high drama, intrigue, importance and atmosphere.

When referee Anthony Taylor blew the final whistle and with Everton’s Premier League safety assured, grown men and women wept tears of joy and gratitude. The Blues had peered into the relegation abyss and were too close for comfort to that unthinkable scenario.

But they salvaged their season with a second-half fightback that was bristling with conviction and desire.

This was a game for the ages, not just because of the ramifications of the result, but also because the match was a microcosm of Everton’s whole season.

Before the break, the defensive ineptitude and uncertainty that was such a hallmark of the first half of the campaign returned with an eerie intent that could well have meant terminal damage to the whole footballing future of the club.

The second half, however, couldn’t have been more different.

The introduction of Dele Alli for Andre Gomes at half-time brought a greater threat to Everton’s front play.

He’s hardly had the chance to convince the fans that he has a long-term future at Goodison. If circumstances were different he probably would have been a regular starter since January, but getting him into the team hasn’t been easy for various reasons.

However, last night his guile, vision and ability to get Everton up the pitch proved to be a turning point.

From the moment Michael Keane lashed home an angled drive from 15 yards nine minutes after the restart, there was a renewed optimism in the air.

Goodison Park was in tumult as the Everton faithful roared their team forward with feverish intensity.

Alli was the provider in chief for Richarlison and the Brazilian fired in the equaliser that sent the Gwladys Street end into raptures.

There was only ever going to be one winner from that point onwards.