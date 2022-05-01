'Kulusevski dropping out is normal rotation'

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, speaking in his pre-match interview with BBC Sport, on dropping Dejan Kulusevski: "It's rotation. When you have the possibility to change good players, you do. It is a normal rotation."

On having no shots on target in the past two games: "We try to work because we have not had a shot on target, usually we are able to score goals and create chances.

"But in the last two games we have faced two good defensive teams who were deep and didn't give us space to attack. We continue to work and improve."

On Leicester making eight changes: "You can understand it, they are a really good squad. The team is still very strong even with the changes."