Graham Potter believes last weekend's emphatic victory against Manchester United illustrates the progress Brighton have made over the course of several seasons.

The Seagulls thrashed the former European champions 4-0 and sit ninth in the table, with a realistic chance of collecting a half-century of points for the first time in the Premier League.

They were 16th last season with 41 points, having finished 15th, 17th and 15th in their three previous Premier League campaigns.

Potter feels the win against United sums up how far the Seagulls have come since returning to the top flight in 2017-18.

He said: "The progress has been over a long period.

"We have 47 points, have made a few big sales along the way, our style of play has developed, young players have got their chance... our progress has been good."