Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

There are always questions as to whether teams can bounce back from big defeats in Europe like the one West Ham suffered at Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, but David Moyes was right to pay tribute to his side's professionalism at Carrow Road.

With qualification for either the Europa League or Conference League still high on the list of targets for the season, there was no time to waste. The Hammers were efficient and purposeful from the start, making use of the space Norwich so wilfully surrendered to devastating effect.

Said Benrahma was recalled for this game and he took his chance with two goals, while Michail Antonio finally ended his Premier League goal drought. But the standout was once again Jarrod Bowen, who set up all three and never stopped running.

With a game in hand on sixth-placed Manchester United and three points the difference, it is likely that West Ham's European adventure will continue.

As for Norwich, their performance was undermined by individual errors that have summed up their campaign; it wasn't a pleasant atmosphere as many fans voted with their feet by the end.

This is the third year in succession that promotion has been followed by relegation - Norwich will hope the flip side of that stat comes true next season.