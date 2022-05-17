Rodgers on Schmeichel's return, Dewsbury-Hall's awards double and Chelsea
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester play Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from the Foxes boss:
He confirmed Kasper Schmeichel will return at Stamford Bridge and then play against Southampton: "The plan was always for Kasper to play in the final two games."
Nampalys Mendy should be available, but Youri Tielemans (knee) and Hamza Choudhury (groin) are doubts.
After Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall won two end-of-season awards, Rodgers said: "It will mean a lot to him. I'm delighted for him and he is a joy to work with."
Finishing eighth would give the Foxes "a great base for the summer" and chance to prepare for another positive season.
James Maddison has "posted great numbers in terms of goals and assists, but also in putting in the work for his team-mates, and that’s just as important".
He praised Foxes fans throughout the season and said: "They really push us, and we hope to give them another good performance."
On Chelsea, he said: "They’ve got a group of really good players. They lost [in the FA Cup final], but they showed so much courage."