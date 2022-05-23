Is it time for Gerrard to justify the hype at Villa? Have your say
- Published
Steven Gerrard's focus, winning mentality and hunger suggested he would be a perfect fit for an Aston Villa side determined to break into the Premier League elite.
The Villa boss has had almost a season to assess and can now address any concerns and their inconsistency.
But was it an encouraging start or are the new-look Villa lacking? Philippe Coutinho is the sort of stellar signing that shows true intent, but what else is needed for Gerrard's side to flourish and build on a 14th-place finish?