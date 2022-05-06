'West Ham have to make sure they're in Europe again next season'

Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

The Hammers' wait for a major trophy will tick over into a 43rd year. It also means no place in next season's Champions League.

It was an uphill challenge from the moment Aaron Cresswell was sent off by the VAR - and Rafael Borre's goal turned the hill to a mountain.

West Ham boss Moyes, who has never won a major trophy, said before the game he hoped this was his turn. Sadly, it is not.

And it ended on a low as he angrily asked for the ball back from a ball boy before blasting it back in their direction, earning himself a red card.

The Hammers have enjoyed some great moments on this run to the last four, but their last European final remains the 1975-76 Cup Winners' Cup.

Now they have to make sure they take advantage of this momentum and book a place in Europe again next season. A poor finish to the campaign could yet lead to them dropping from seventh and missing out.