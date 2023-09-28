Kilmarnock v St Mirren: Pick of the stats
- Published
After their 2-0 win in April last season, Kilmarnock could earn successive league victories over St Mirren for the first time since October 2019 (run of four).
St Mirren are without a win in nine top-flight visits to Kilmarnock (D3 L6) since a 3-1 victory in May 2013 under Danny Lennon.
After winning their opening match to a Scottish Premiership season for the first time since 2018-19, Kilmarnock have failed to win any of their other league games this season (P5 D3 L2), making it the second time this year they have gone five league matches without a win (also February to March).
St Mirren come into this match unbeaten in the Premiership this season (P6 W4 D2); they haven’t gone unbeaten in seven matches in the top flight since doing so across two seasons: their final five games in 2000-01 and first two in 2006-07.
Kilmarnock’s Derek McInnes has lost just one of his 28 top-flight games against St Mirren as a manager (W12 D15), a 1-0 defeat with Aberdeen in August 2019. At home, he has suffered no defeats in 13 such matches versus the Buddies (W7 D6), the most he has managed against a side at home in the top flight without losing.