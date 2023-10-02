'Seville seems like another lifetime'

BBC Sport Scotland's Tom English

Steven Davis has been parachuted into the role as interim manager, a terrific player in his day and a really good person, but he's another rookie and he could be there for some time because Rangers won't be rushing this appointment like they rushed the last one.

There is no wise head at Ibrox to help him, just a lot of other coaches - Steven Smith, Alex Rae, Brian Gilmour and Colin Stewart - who have been assembled as an emergency squad. They may as well put a flashing light on the top of their head on the way to training.

It's a mighty demise from where they were in the season they made it all the way to the Europa League final. That seems like another lifetime.

Rangers have made many mis-steps since the heady days of their European run and their Scottish Cup win. They dynamited their own progress. Beale made no sense - not his appointment on a paper-thin track record as a manager, not his incredible self-confidence, not his formations, not his signings. It's been a weird time. In the footballing no man's land they find themselves in, confusion reigns and nobody rules.

