Dzeko's Man City link

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

There is a strong Manchester flavour to the Inter Milan squad.

Romelu Lukaku, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Matteo Darmian, who will be at the Inter press conference later, both played for Manchester United.

Edin Dzeko was a member of the first trophy-winning Manchester City squad in recent times.

He played in the 2011 FA Cup final win against Stoke and won two Premier League titles with the Blues.

Dzeko is probably most famous for scoring the injury-time equaliser on the final day of the 2011-12 season against QPR that was followed almost immediately by Sergio Aguero's famous title-winning effort.