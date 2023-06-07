It's an option that has seemingly split the support, but Celtic should try to tempt Brendan Rodgers back as manager.

That's the opinion of John Collins, the former Celtic midfielder who served as assistant to Rodgers' predecessor Ronny Deila from 2014-16.

“I think it would have to be Brenden Rodgers," Collins told the BBC's Scottish football podcast.

"He’s proved he can manage Celtic to success – he has delivered trophies and entertaining football. He’s excellent with the media.

“The disappointing thing for the Celtic fans was the way he left, but he’s the least risk of hiring a manager because he has been there, seen it, done it. He knows the club inside out and what the demands are as Celtic manager.

"Anybody else would be a risk because they haven’t sat in the Celtic dugout before, haven’t won trophies with the club before, don’t really know Scottish football.

“I think it would be a good appointment. No risk, he’s a proven top-quality manager and wherever he’s been, he’s delivered."