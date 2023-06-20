Tottenham have joined forces with the Department for Work and Pensions Social Mobility Pledge Consortium in a commitment to helping more vulnerable people into work.

In the ceremony held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today, a new initiative encouraging signatories to offer greater support for women into leadership roles was also introduced.

Club Executive Director and Chair of Trustees for the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation Donna-Maria Cullen said: "Our club carries the belief that education and employment is the foundation of a healthy society - we have seen first-hand how getting a job can truly change an individual’s life for the better and open up endless opportunities.

“Creating jobs for local people was a driving ethos behind developing our new stadium within one of London’s most deprived communities - we are extremely proud to have delivered over 4,000 jobs as a direct result.

“We are delighted to join the Social Mobility Pledge Consortium, working closely with Government and a range of fellow employers in continuing to create job opportunities with a key focus on some of society’s most vulnerable groups.”