'It feels like this is the most pivotal summer in Chelsea's recent history'

Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London Sport

With the curtain finally closing on a season that Chelsea and its fans will want to forget as quickly as possible - some much needed relief was offered less than 24 hours after the final kick at Stamford Bridge. The swift announcement of the news it felt like we’d been waiting months for providing an undoubtedly welcome tonic...

The official arrival of Mauricio Pochettino on Monday means the club have an experienced and highly respected manager at the helm to navigate through their next chapter. But one thing’s for sure - his in-tray at Cobham will be overflowing! There may be an 'official' start date of 1 July, but Pochettino’s head will no doubt be spinning with some of the big decisions that will need to be made over the coming weeks and months.

How will this now notoriously extensive squad be slimmed down? Will prominent loanees like Levi Colwill be brought back into the fold? What will they do about Romelu Lukaku? Is there any chance that Mason Mount will sign a new contract despite all indications he’ll be leaving Stamford Bridge? How much involvement will there be from the likes of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali after the criticism of their hands on approach? The list goes on and on and on.

Last year’s pre-season tour of the US was chaotic - and early signs of fractures in the relationship between Thomas Tuchel and the club’s new owners were evident. Tuchel questioned his players commitment after the 4-0 defeat to Arsenal in Orlando - the end of what he described as an 'exhausting' two-week trip which left them 'not ready' for the new season. No one could have expected quite how spectacularly things would unravel in the lead up to his sacking and the subsequent campaign - and the club can ill-afford another summer of discontent and disorganisation.

For a club which is desperate for some stability - and a return to the top half of the table - it feels like this is the most pivotal summer in recent history. Their spectacular fall from grace will have left many questioning how long it will take Pochettino to turn the current crop of underperforming stars into contenders again. It’s going to be fascinating to watch things unfold from the sidelines.

