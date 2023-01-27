Robinson seeks answers from duo on new deals

Stephen Robinson is ready to push for answers after revealing new contract offers are on the table for two unnamed St Mirren players.

Marcus Fraser this week followed Greg Kiltie in extending his Paisley stay and Robinson is keen for more players to do likewise.

"We haven't really got the ability to bring new players in at this time but it's very important to try and get a bit of stability at the club," the manager said.

"There are still two offers there, they will only stay there for a certain amount of time and then we will have to look elsewhere, which we have already started doing.

"That's the decision players will have to make: do they wait a bit longer?

"We cannot be a club that recruit at the last minute - when you do that you make mistakes and pay over the odds for players.

"So it's important we start doing business for the summer as soon as we get those answers, so we will be pushing for them."